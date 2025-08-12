Local

Unaffiliated city council candidates scramble to meet signature requirements

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says the two unaffiliated candidates trying to get on the November ballot for city council still have a long ways to go.

State law requires unaffiliated candidates to collect signatures of 1.5% of registered district voters.

In District 2, the Board of Elections says Lia White has collected 178 of the required 1,432 signatures.

In District 3, the BOE says Robin Emmons has collected 322 of the required 1,382 signatures.

The deadline to collect signatures is Sept. 19 at noon.

