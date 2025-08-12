Unaffiliated city council candidates scramble to meet signature requirements

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections says the two unaffiliated candidates trying to get on the November ballot for city council still have a long ways to go.

State law requires unaffiliated candidates to collect signatures of 1.5% of registered district voters.

In District 2, the Board of Elections says Lia White has collected 178 of the required 1,432 signatures.

In District 3, the BOE says Robin Emmons has collected 322 of the required 1,382 signatures.

Mayor:

Samir Hamid has 247 and needs 9682

Christopher Salerno has 0 and needs 9682… — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) August 12, 2025

The deadline to collect signatures is Sept. 19 at noon.

