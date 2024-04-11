UNC Charlotte racks up in high-profile ranking

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte has landed on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Graduate Schools for 2024, snagging 19 top-100 rankings.

Those annual rankings aim to help prospective graduate students identify schools that best fit their needs. It evaluates programs from business and education to social sciences and nursing.

“It’s clear the word is getting out about the world-class teaching, mentoring and research opportunities available here at Charlotte,” Chancellor Sharon Gaber says.

