Local

UNC Charlotte racks up in high-profile ranking

By Charlotte Business Journal

UNC Charlotte has more than 6,300 graduate students.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — UNC Charlotte has landed on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Graduate Schools for 2024, snagging 19 top-100 rankings.

Those annual rankings aim to help prospective graduate students identify schools that best fit their needs. It evaluates programs from business and education to social sciences and nursing.

ALSO READ: UNC Charlotte distances itself from Student Government Association resolution

“It’s clear the word is getting out about the world-class teaching, mentoring and research opportunities available here at Charlotte,” Chancellor Sharon Gaber says.

Read more here.

VIDEO: UNC Charlotte distances itself from student government association resolution

UNC Charlotte distances itself from student government association resolution

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read