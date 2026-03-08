UNC Charlotte students face tuition hike after nearly a decade of stability

CHARLOTTE — For nearly a decade, the cost of tuition for most UNC Charlotte students has been stable. The Board of Governors decided to change that in a near unanimous vote.

The increase has been capped at 3%, which will average around $125 per student. That may not sound like much, but for a lot of students, it takes everything they have just to scrape by.

“It was a little unnerving ‘cause in the back of mind, I’m always thinking about my tuition and how I’m gonna pay my own school fees,” student Aadi Patel said.

Students say the more it cost, the more they have to borrow. They believe the increase is pushing higher education in the opposite direction than it should be going in.

“It’s got a very negative connotation to me,” said Ethan Bradley-Foo, a student. “I think education should be very accessible and it should not be barred behind a cost.”

Patel thinks some students, especially minorities, will be priced out.

Reportedly, the change will apply only to new students in the 2025-2027 cycle and current students won’t see an increase.

Fees are also increasing by 1%. Out-of-state tuition will be increased by 10%.

WATCH: UNC Charlotte meteorology program grows with new course, equipment

UNC Charlotte meteorology program grows with new course, equipment

©2026 Cox Media Group