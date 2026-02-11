UNC Charlotte launches accelerated nursing program to tackle workforce shortage

CHARLOTTE — State leaders estimate North Carolina could be short nearly 19,000 nurses in less than 10 years, but UNC Charlotte is working to get ahead of the growing crisis.

The university is now offering the only public accelerated nursing program in the region.

Clinical professor Susan Lynch says it’s designed for students who already hold a degree.

“I wanted to go out there,” Kelly Beckham, one of the program’s 32 students, said. “I wanted to start working and be a nurse.”

