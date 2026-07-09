UNC Health buys land as a battle for western NC hospital continues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UNC Health is moving forward with plans for a new hospital in western North Carolina as it seeks regulatory approval.

The health system paid $22.3 million to acquire roughly 20 acres near Interstate 240 and the French Broad River west of downtown Asheville, according to Buncombe County property records. UNC closed on the acquisition on June 29, two weeks after filing an application with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a 92-bed hospital in Asheville.

The health system on June 15 filed an application with DHHS to develop the hospital, called UNC Health West Medical Center, in a project estimated to cost $747 million. The application is in response to the 2026 State Medical Facilities Plan, which identifies a need for an additional 92 acute care beds in the Asheville region.

Mission Health, Novant Health and AdventHealth also filed competing applications for the hospital beds.

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