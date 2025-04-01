UNC law students help Helene survivors during spring break

WESTERN N.C. — Some students at UNC Chapel Hill spent their spring break in western North Carolina helping Helene survivors with legal support.

Law students went to Boone and Burnsville last month to help families navigate the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s appeals process.

Students said FEMA looks for specific wording in applications for its grant assistance, and they wanted to make sure everyone they saw got the help they needed.

“What we were trying to do was really comb through the applications and find little ways we could tweak the application,” student Miranda Papes said.

She added, “For us, I think it was important to help in any way we could.”

Before heading to help, students received disaster-related legal training and trauma sensitivity training to prepare them for the devastation they would see.

