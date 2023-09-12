UNC trustees discuss options for Tez Walker’s eligibility

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The UNC Board of Trustees wrapped up an emergency meeting where members discussed potential legal options around Devontez “Tez” Walker’s eligibility case.

The NCAA denied an initial transfer request from the wide receiver and upheld that decision again last week.

PAST COVERAGE:

UNC head coach Mack Brown has been highly critical of the NCAA’s handling of the case.

“This is a young man who has totally had his life changed,” Brown said Monday. “We’re talking about NIL opportunities. We’re talking about the NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl took him off the list because he’s not going to play.”

Brown said they are working with Tez to figure out the next steps for him.

VIDEO: UNC’s Devontez Walker deemed ineligible this season by NCAA

UNC’s Devontez Walker deemed ineligible this season by NCAA

©2023 Cox Media Group