Undercover investigation leads to drug bust in Troutman

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday after learning he was selling cocaine from his home in Troutman.

Chakiris Legeorge Ramsey was taken into custody after a lengthy undercover investigation into cocaine sales at his house on Winford Road.

During the operation, investigators seized various illegal drugs, manufacturing tools and a firearm.

Ramsey has a prior criminal history involving narcotics and previously served time in federal prison for cocaine-related offenses.

Inside the home, deputies found MDMA, marijuana and marijuana wax. MDMA is a synthetic drug also known as ecstasy.

Deputies also located a gun inside the home. Because Ramsey is a convicted felon, he is legally prohibited from owning or possessing any firearm.

Ramsey now faces several felony charges related to the investigation, including two counts of felony trafficking of cocaine by possession, felony manufacturing cocaine and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other drug-related charges.

He is being held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond.

