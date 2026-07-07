Undercover operation targets cocaine network in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A six-month undercover drug investigation has led to felony charges against 10 people accused of participating in a cocaine trafficking and distribution operation, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Working alongside the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, narcotics investigators conducted a long-term conspiracy investigation that targeted repeat offenders and career criminals suspected of bringing large quantities of cocaine into Iredell County.

The investigation began with tips from community members and relied on undercover surveillance, criminal intelligence, phone and social media analysis, and multiple search warrants.

On June 30, investigators obtained numerous felony warrants charging 10 suspects with offenses that include drug trafficking, conspiracy, and other felony drug crimes.

Several of those charged were already being held in the Iredell County Detention Center on unrelated cases, while authorities say the remaining suspects are expected to be arrested.

Investigators estimate the operation has removed approximately $60,000 worth of illegal drugs from Iredell County streets.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the investigation remains active and warned that additional arrests and charges are expected as detectives continue working to dismantle the drug network.

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