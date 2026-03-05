Unidentified explosion rattles Union County community

UNIONVILLE, N.C. — Someone called 911 after hearing a loud boom around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Unionville.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said the caller said it came from an area near Chaney Road off Highway 601 and Hillcrest Church Road. Channel 9 saw that multiple people had reported on social media that they felt the concussive blast. However, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they were unable to verify where the loud boom came from.

In January, the Union County Sheriff’s Office posted, “Mystery Boom Shakes the County” on social media. The sheriff’s office post read that it had received multiple reports of loud noises rattling windows.

A spokesperson told Channel 9 that deputies were able to find a location near Monroe where it appeared Tannerite had been set off. Tannerite is a binary explosive target primarily used for firearms practice and long-range shooting. Deputies have been unable to locate the people responsible.

The ATF said it, “… does not generally regulate the sale and distribution of these component chemicals, even when sold together in binary “kits.”

VIDEO: Lancaster County residents jolted by loud boom

