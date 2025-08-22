Union County Animal Services hosts adoption event and rabies clinic

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County will host its ‘Clear the Shelters’ event and a rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday morning.

Attendees of the rabies vaccination clinic should enter Presson Road using the entrance closest to the Union County Agricultural Center, which is marked by a small gold star in the event’s graphic.Adoption parking will be available at and around the Union County Animal Services building.

The service line for the rabies vaccination clinic will begin at the Union County Animal Services building and continue down Presson Road.

Animal intake will be closed on Saturday as the facility is being utilized for the rabies vaccination clinic.

Union County’s initiative aims to facilitate pet adoptions and ensure the health and safety of animals through vaccinations.

