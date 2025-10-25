Union County BOE sends letter to urge further funding

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of Union County teachers rallied outside district headquarters on Wednesday, advocating for higher pay after a proposed budget reduced their expected salary increases.

The Union County Board of Education initially requested $14.6 million to provide a $2,000 supplement increase for teachers and employees, but the Union County Board of County Commissioners approved only $8.8 million, leading to a revised proposal of a $1,000 supplement.

“We can’t imagine doing anything else, but we need a little more support. The better equipped we are, the better prepared our kids are going to be, and a happier community we’re going to have,” Stephanie Rhoads, a teacher in the Union County School District, said.

Teachers and supporters, dressed in red, lined the streets holding signs and calling for change, highlighting their demand for better pay and support.

The BOE Finance Committee has recommended a $1,000 supplement increase, which amounts to an extra hundred dollars a month for teachers.

The BOE said in a letter that it is continuing to urge the BOCC to reconsider the budget and provide the full $14.6 million necessary to meet their original request.

The school board is expected to discuss the budget recommendations at its next meeting on Nov. 6, leaving room for potential changes.

WATCH: Union County teachers protest for better pay

©2025 Cox Media Group