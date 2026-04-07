Union County commissioner announces resignation

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Commissioner Gary Sides is stepping down, effective immediately.

Sides served as commissioner since 2024.

According to a release from the county, Sides has a long history of public service in Union County. was appointed to the Stallings Town Council from 2004 to 2005. He was then elected to the Union County Board of education in 2014 and served in that role for 10 years before joining the Board of County Commissioners.

He did not give a reason for his sudden departure.

The board now has 60 days to vote on a new member to fill his seat.

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