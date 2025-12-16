Union County Public Schools open school choice lottery

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools has opened the School Choice Lottery for families. Families can apply for the lottery for any elementary, middle or high school within the district whose student population is no more than 85% of the capacity, as determined by the district.

Students who accept a transfer through School Choice don’t get transportation.

The application process opened Monday, and will close Feb. 14, 2026. The district said families will be notified about their application status on Feb. 23, 2026. Parents must claim their school choice seats by March 4, 2026.

