Union County road to close due new roundabout build

UNION COUNTY, N,C. — Tuesday afternoon will be a busy one in Union County due to a road closure to build a new roundabout.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor delved into how long the build will take and how you can get around it.

According to Taylor, the intersection of NC 218 and Sikes Mill Road.

The building of the roundabout is expected to last until August 21.

Drivers traveling northbound on Sikes Mill Road can detour to AGR Nance Road, Carriker Road, and Brief Road before returning to Sikes Mill Road.

