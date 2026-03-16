Union County road to close during bridge maintenance

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will temporarily close a section of Love Mill Road in Union County for bridge maintenance beginning Monday. The three-day closure allows crews to safely remove a large drift pile discovered beneath the bridge crossing the Rocky River.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions

Maintenance crews identified the debris pile during a recent inspection. Because of the size and location of the pile, officials must position a large excavator on top of the bridge to remove it, necessitating the closure and subsequent traffic detour.

The bridge will be closed to traffic on Monday through Wednesday. The daily closure schedule runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Motorists will be required to follow a designated detour route during the maintenance work. The detour directs drivers from Love Mill Road to Rock Hole Road, N.C. 200 and N.C. 218 before returning to Love Mill Road.

Travelers can access real-time traffic updates through the DriveNC.gov website.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation also provides travel information through its social media accounts.

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