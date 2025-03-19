Union County sees record 60% rise in property values

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Homeowners in Union County are seeing the largest increase in property values ever recorded, with values rising by 60% this month.

This significant rise in property values nearly doubles the increase seen during the 2021 revaluation, which was 35.5%.

The town of Wingate experienced the most substantial increase, with property values climbing by an average of 71%. In Wingate, home values have surged from $173,000 to $265,000, reflecting the area’s growing appeal and market demand.

