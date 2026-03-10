Union County sheriff shares new details on Indian Trail plane crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — After an investigation following a small plane crash in Indian Trail on Sunday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office shared updated information on Tuesday regarding the incident.

While originally saying the passenger was ejected from the plane after responders found a man lying on the ground, the sheriff’s office confirmed that individual was actually the pilot. He was able to crawl out of the aircraft and call 911.

The passenger tried to move out of plane in the same manner as the pilot, but was unable to because of his injuries and the aircraft door being pinned. The plane had to be cut open to get the passenger out.

The pilot, not the passenger, was then airlifted to the hospital.

Both were injured, but are expected to make a full recovery.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be recovering the plane on Tuesday and conducting the investigation moving forward.

