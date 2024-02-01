University City shopping center, former Kohl’s store to be redeveloped

CHARLOTTE — Cambridge Properties is teeing up an aging retail property in University City for growth and redevelopment.

The Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm filed two building permits with Mecklenburg County on Jan. 26 related to the first of a multi-phased redevelopment planned for Mallard Pointe Shopping Center.

The filings include permits for phase one, a 300-unit apartment complex that includes about 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage.

Phase one will be at 9315 N. Tryon St., a former Kohl’s department store that will be demolished to make way for the new construction.

