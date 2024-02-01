Local

University City shopping center, former Kohl’s store to be redeveloped

By Charlotte Business Journal

Cambridge Properties filed building permits with Mecklenburg County for an apartment project at 9513 N. Tryon. St., formerly home to a Kohl's store.

CHARLOTTE — Cambridge Properties is teeing up an aging retail property in University City for growth and redevelopment.

The Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm filed two building permits with Mecklenburg County on Jan. 26 related to the first of a multi-phased redevelopment planned for Mallard Pointe Shopping Center.

The filings include permits for phase one, a 300-unit apartment complex that includes about 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a parking garage.

Phase one will be at 9315 N. Tryon St., a former Kohl’s department store that will be demolished to make way for the new construction.

