Unlicensed group home under investigation after death of autistic woman in Dallas

DALLAS, N.C. — A home along Greenbrook Trail in Dallas, where a young woman was killed, has been found to have been operating without a state license as a group care home since 2022.

The home is now at the center of a homicide investigation following the death of Alliyah Fortner, a nonverbal woman with autism, last weekend.

Alona Nedab, whose daughter received care at the home, expressed her concerns, saying, “This could have been my child.”

Nedab reported past incidents of abuse at the home, including seeing a man left in a diaper in the garage, and expressed concerns about bruises on her daughter two years ago.

She stated that she had complained to police and local and state officials about the facility, urging them to prevent it from continuing to serve adults with challenges.

Nedab emphasized the preventable nature of Fortner’s death, saying, “Her death was very avoidable.”

Police have confirmed that the investigation into Fortner’s death is ongoing but have not provided further details.

The investigation into the unlicensed home and the circumstances surrounding Fortner’s death continues, as authorities seek answers in this tragic case.

