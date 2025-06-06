‘Unprecedented rates’: Why experts say younger people are getting colorectal cancer more often

CHARLOTTE — Hope Skouras turned her Crohn’s disease diagnosis into innovation, creating The Whole Hope lemon swirls.

She drinks them in warm water to soothe her symptoms. And she started a company to sell them to others with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

The swirls have lemon, turmeric and ginger.

“The ginger is great for digestion, keeps you regular,” she said. “And the anti-inflammatory of turmeric is great because Crohn’s is an inflammatory disease.”

And Atrium Health’s Chief of Colorectal Surgery, Dr. Bradley Davis, said inflammatory foods are more common than ever.

“A younger group of people are now having colon cancer at unprecedented rates,” he said. “And it’s not that our genetics have changed in a generation. So it’s got to be environmental.”

The American Cancer Society reported that in 1995, about 11% of colorectal cancer diagnoses were in people under 55. And by 2019, that number had nearly doubled to 20%. There has been about a 2% increase in people under 50 getting colorectal cancer every year since 2011.

Dr. Davis said the younger generation has strayed from whole foods and vegetables and turned to processed and inflammatory foods. And because of that, people of all ages should be familiar with the symptoms of IBD and colon cancer.

Those experiencing rectal bleeding, changes in bowel movements and fatigue should tell their doctor.

“Will this trend continue?” Channel 9’s Scott Wickersham asked.

“Sadly, I think for five to ten more years it will,” Dr. Davis said. “Until we can get a handle on what’s causing it.”

Skouras has been through two surgeries because of Crohn’s disease. Now, she’s in remission. And she knows it takes more than medication to stay that way.

“What supplements do you take?” she said. “How are you taking care of yourself off the plate? Stress management.”

She will be an Honored Hero at the Take Steps for a Cure fundraiser on Saturday at the Whitewater Center.

Wickersham will be there with her, raising money for research, treatments, and cures for IBD.

Learn more about the event on the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation website.

