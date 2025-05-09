‘Unsung heroes’: Charlotte veteran support organization recognizes caregivers, their commitment

CHARLOTTE — The Independence Fund works to support veterans in their time of need. But on Friday, the organization worked to support and honor those who care for U.S. veterans.

Dozens of caregivers came from all over the country to be honored at the Beyond the Call event at Duke Mansion.

Michelle Muzzy is a caregiver for her husband Cory. She told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that he lost his eyesight and legs in a training accident at Fort Bragg in 2014.

“He’s a beast. He is as independent as he can be,” she said. “Being blind has its challenges. So I do like everything, and he has like, two home tasks, like taking out the trash, he can do, and changing over the laundry for me.”

Beyond the Call aimed to honor people like Muzzy and raise money for the caregiver fund.

Deputy Director of Veteran Programs at the Independence Fund, Veronica Douglas, said the group is currently supporting more than 2,100 caregivers.

“They are sort of the unsung heroes of the veteran community, right?” Douglas said. “They didn’t sign up to go to war. They didn’t sign up for any of this, and yet they find themselves with a lifelong commitment to take care of someone.”

Muzzy said she has been to the group’s retreats and even received a golf cart from it.

“Without them, I think that I’d be very lonely,” she said. “We would have to pay out of our own pockets to get the things that we need.”

And Muzzy said, for her, this has been a lifesaver.

“They fill in the gaps for everything that you can’t get through the V.A.,” she said.

The Independence Fund has another caregiver event approaching later in May. To learn more about the organization, click here.

