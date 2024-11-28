Upcoming PGA Championship in Charlotte breaks record

CHARLOTTE — Premium seating and hospitality sales for the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club have surpassed $20 million and broken the record set by Valhalla Golf Club earlier this year.

Quail Hollow and the PGA of America — the entity that owns the PGA Championship — confirmed the hospitality sales record to CBJ.

“Valhalla broke our record from 2017,” tournament chairman Johno Harris told CBJ during an interview that included his father, club president Johnny Harris. He was referring to premium seating sold at the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, the first men’s professional golf major championship played in Charlotte.

“And we have already surpassed hospitality sales — we broke the record again, six months out,” Johno Harris added.

The 2025 PGA Championship will be played at Quail Hollow from May 12 to May 18.

