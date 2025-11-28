UPS Airlines grounds entire fleet that could last through peak delivery season

CHARLOTTE — UPS Airlines is grounding an entire fleet that could last through the peak delivery season.

That’s according to an internal memo.

109 MD-11 planes will be inspected and undergo possible repairs. That’s about 9% of UPS’ planes.

The process was originally estimated to take weeks. Now it’s expected to take several months.

It comes weeks after one of those planes crashed in Louisville, killing 14 people and injuring at least 23 others.

Officials said the left engine detached during takeoff.

