UPS to lay off 99 employees at Charlotte warehouse

CHARLOTTE — UPS will lay off 99 employees from its warehouse at 1815 W. Pointe Drive in Charlotte on May 2 due to changes in its network, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The layoffs will affect the facility’s ‘day sort’ operation, which includes 76 part-time hourly employees, 21 part-time management employees, and two full-time management employees.

UPS spokesperson Karen Tomaszewski Hill explained that the layoffs are part of efforts to optimize the network and improve efficiency.

The facility will remain open after May 2, but the closure of the sort operation is expected to be permanent. UPS has stated it will offer impacted employees other positions within the company where possible. Both union and nonunion workers will be affected by the closure.

Union employees, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, have bumping rights, allowing more senior workers to replace junior-level employees.

This is the second layoff at the west Charlotte location within a year, following a reduction of about 75 employees last spring due to a slowdown in volume.

UPS reported $91.1 billion in revenue for 2024, and the company plans to cut its shipping volume from Amazon by more than 50% by the second half of 2026.

The layoffs at the Charlotte facility highlight UPS’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs amid broader changes in its business strategy.

