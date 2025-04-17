Upscale NY brand to open store here

CHARLOTTE — LoveShackFancy will bring a touch of whimsy to Phillips Place when it opens later this month.

The upscale New York brand launches a four-month popup at the SouthPark specialty retail center on April 25. It will occupy an 1,865-square-foot storefront there at 6822 Phillips Place Court, Suite G. That’s across from Peter Millar.

Customers will be able to shop women’s flowy dresses, skirts, accessories, jewelry and children’s apparel. There also will be a curated selection of home items such as bedding, bath towels and wallpaper.

