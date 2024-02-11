Local

Uptown bakery closed after less than a year

CHARLOTTE — Wentworth & Fenn has shuttered its uptown location, effective immediately. The gourmet bakery opened in The Alley at Latta Arcade last June.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make — and a tearful one at that,” owner Sam Ward told the Charlotte Business Journal.

The executive pastry chef says sales have been on a decline since the 400-square-foot bakery opened uptown, while overhead is up. Attempts to generate sales via paid media exposure failed to help.

“We won’t make it as a bakery if we don’t make some changes,” Ward says.

