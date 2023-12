CHARLOTTE — The lights on a building in Uptown will be blue and yellow in honor of the 20th anniversary of Steve’s Coats for Kids.

The building on South Tryon Street will be lit from 5:30 a.m. until sunrise Wednesday morning.

The lights will then return just after sunset until midnight Wednesday evening.

This comes after the city proclaimed Wednesday as Steve’s Coats for Kids Day in Charlotte.

