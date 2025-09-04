Uptown Charlotte murder suspect pleads not guilty

CHARLOTTE — A man charged in connection with a murder in Uptown Charlotte has pleaded not guilty.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Joseph Crawford killed Ryan Elliot near Truist Field in May of 2023.

Crawford was later found in Gastonia, where officers said he shot at them while trying to get away.

On Thursday, Crawford rejected a deal that would have sent him to prison for at least 30 years.

