Uptown high-rise sells for $153M

CHARLOTTE — Museum Tower, a high-rise luxury apartment building in uptown, has changed hands.

Northwood Ravin, a Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm, acquired the tower from Childress Klein for $153.5 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The deal closed on Oct. 23.

Northwood Ravin was not immediately available for comment.

Museum Tower at 525 S. Church St. was developed by Childress Klein and delivered in 2017. The 394-unit apartment building, which sits on top of the Mint Museum, contains nearly 370,000 square feet of luxury one- and two-bedroom units as well as amenities on the 12th and 43rd floors.

