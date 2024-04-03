Uptown a hot spot for new restaurants

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte proved a hot spot for new restaurant activity in March.

One of those restaurants, Dos Caminos, has already opened. It made its debut last month at Ally Charlotte Center on South Tryon Street, offering upscale Mexican fare and a variety of margaritas.

Several spots announced for uptown in March are still to come. That includes the revival of Jon Dressler’s SouthPark restaurant, Dogwood: A Southern Table, which will be part of a $24 million renovation project at The Westin Charlotte; a new pizzeria for The Alley at Latta Arcade; a restaurant and bar at The Stuward, formerly known as Packard Place; and an eatery serving upscale Southern comfort food headed to Queen City Quarter.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Owners of popular Charlotte restaurants working to save historic Dilworth building

Owners of popular Charlotte restaurants working to save historic Dilworth building





©2024 Cox Media Group