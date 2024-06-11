Uptown pub, NoDa restaurant among spots that didn’t make the grade on health inspections

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Establishments listed in this review received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of May, according to data pulled June 5 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.

A total of 688 such establishments, 10 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in May that have since been reinspected, the updated score is noted in the summary.

Food establishments that score below a 70 immediately have their permits revoked, according to state law.

Restaurants that scored below a 90 in May ranged from an Uptown pub and NoDa ramen spot to a fast-food joint and more:

Cottage Restaurant, 1704 Harris Houston Road in Charlotte (85/B)

Deejai Noodle Bar, 3629 N. Davidson St. in Charlotte (85/B)

Eastway Express, 1500 Eastway Drive in Charlotte (86.5/B)

LoSo Tavern, 4548 Old Pineville Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Nick’s Gyros and Seafood, 1600 Remount Road in Charlotte (87/B)

Popeyes, 4422 Sunset Road in Charlotte (86.5/B)

República Restaurant & Lounge, 11315 E. Independence Blvd. in Matthews (89/B)

Rí Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant, 208 N. Tryon St. in Charlotte (86.5/B)

Supermercado El Mariachi Restaurant/Market, 6301 N. Tryon St. (88/B)

Waffle House, 3309 Queen City Drive in Charlotte (88.5/B)

