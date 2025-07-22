Uptown redevelopment: 240-unit project at Fourth Ward Bread Co. site to top out

The redevelopment of the former Fourth Ward Bread Co. site in uptown is reaching a significant milestone as Birmingham-based Daniel Corp.’s 240-unit multifamily project is set to top out this week.

Located at 312 N. Graham St., the seven-story building will feature studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments and is expected to deliver its first units by summer 2026.

The development will incorporate the facade of the former bakery, which was destroyed by a fire shortly after opening in 2013, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Cameron Conner, Daniel Corp. vice president, mentioned that the multifamily development at the former Fourth Ward Bread Co. site is set to top out this week.

Daniel Corp. has filed building permits exceeding $7.6 million with Mecklenburg County for the next phase of construction, focusing on interior amenities. These amenities will include an elevated pool deck, coworking space, fitness studio, and a two-story social space.

The project will also offer conditioned bike storage and repair room, a resident-only market on site, and secured and covered parking. Additionally, 1,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space will be available at the corner of North Graham and West Sixth streets.

In March 2024, Daniel Corp. acquired two parcels at 306 N. Graham St. and 420 W. Sixth St. for $9 million, expanding the development site to 1.6 acres along North Graham Street. The site was rezoned to UMUD (uptown mixed-use) by the Charlotte City Council in February 2022.

Brasfield & Gorrie serves as the general contractor for the project, while Charlotte-based Cline Design Associates is the architect and interior designer. Trustmark and First Horizon Bank are financing the development.

