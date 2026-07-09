Uptown road to close overnight due to demolition

CHARLOTTE — Brooklyn Village Avenue will close overnight Thursday as crews continue demolition work at the former Duke Energy building in Uptown Charlotte.

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The site is being redeveloped into a mixed-use project featuring housing and retail space. The road will close between Mint and Church streets starting at 8 p.m. and is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers can use Morehead Street or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as alternate routes.

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