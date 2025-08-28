Uptown street closures planned for Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — The Duke’s Mayo Classic Fanfest is returning this year and is expected to attract 10,000 attendees. The event will take place on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Street closures in Uptown Charlotte began Thursday morning and will reopen at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The following streets will be closed:

Mint Street between Morehead Street and First Street

Brooklyn Village between Church Street and Mint Street

Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

There will be additional closures in front of Bank of America Stadium leading up to the kickoff at 7 p.m. when App State and UNC Charlotte face off.

These closures include:

Mint Street between Carson Street and Trade Street

First Street between Mint Street and Church Street

Church Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street

Westbound Morehead Street between Church Street and Mint Street

Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and College Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Mint Street and Church Street

Southbound Mint Street between W. Trade Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Eastbound Fourth Street between Graham Street and Mint Street

Southbound Graham Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sixth Street

