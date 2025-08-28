Local

Uptown street closures planned for Duke’s Mayo Classic

By Mark Taylor, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — The Duke’s Mayo Classic Fanfest is returning this year and is expected to attract 10,000 attendees. The event will take place on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Street closures in Uptown Charlotte began Thursday morning and will reopen at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The following streets will be closed:

  • Mint Street between Morehead Street and First Street
  • Brooklyn Village between Church Street and Mint Street
  • Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

There will be additional closures in front of Bank of America Stadium leading up to the kickoff at 7 p.m. when App State and UNC Charlotte face off.

These closures include:

  • Mint Street between Carson Street and Trade Street
  • First Street between Mint Street and Church Street
  • Church Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street
  • Westbound Morehead Street between Church Street and Mint Street
  • Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and College Street
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Mint Street and Church Street
  • Southbound Mint Street between W. Trade Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
  • Eastbound Fourth Street between Graham Street and Mint Street
  • Southbound Graham Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sixth Street

