Uptown street closures planned for Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — The Duke’s Mayo Classic Fanfest is returning this year and is expected to attract 10,000 attendees. The event will take place on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions
Street closures in Uptown Charlotte began Thursday morning and will reopen at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
The following streets will be closed:
- Mint Street between Morehead Street and First Street
- Brooklyn Village between Church Street and Mint Street
- Graham Street between Mint Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
There will be additional closures in front of Bank of America Stadium leading up to the kickoff at 7 p.m. when App State and UNC Charlotte face off.
These closures include:
- Mint Street between Carson Street and Trade Street
- First Street between Mint Street and Church Street
- Church Street between Carson Boulevard and Morehead Street
- Westbound Morehead Street between Church Street and Mint Street
- Brooklyn Village Avenue between Church Street and College Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Mint Street and Church Street
- Southbound Mint Street between W. Trade Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
- Eastbound Fourth Street between Graham Street and Mint Street
- Southbound Graham Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sixth Street
2024 VIDEO: Bank of America Stadium set to host Duke’s Mayo Classic
©2025 Cox Media Group