Uptown victims describe encounters with man allegedly posing as officer

CHARLOTTE — John McGough is accused of targeting multiple victims in Uptown Charlotte by impersonating a police officer.

The incidents occurred during the morning hours in mid-January near South Tryon and East Trade streets.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, McGough allegedly approached individuals under the guise of conducting police investigations to gain access to their vehicles.

The pattern of behavior was identified after victims recognized McGough from a previous report involving an encounter near the Matthews Police Station.

Rachel Catalone, one of the victims, said McGough approached her claiming he needed a ride to assist with a nearby investigation.

Catalone reported that McGough told her he was a police officer and needed to travel four blocks to help surround a suspect. She said she complied with the request initially because she was uncertain if the man was armed.

“Do you jump out of the car, or do you just go at that point we were in the car. So I’m just gonna do what he says cause I didn’t know if he had something on him,” Catalone said.

Two days after the encounter with Catalone, McGough allegedly targeted another man in the same area.

This victim, who asked not to be identified, said McGough claimed to be looking for someone but did not show a badge or a weapon.

When McGough attempted to enter the man’s vehicle, the victim used a personal firearm to stop the encounter.

“That’s when I pulled my firearm and said, ‘Hey, you’re not a cop.’ I pulled it and pointed it at him. He took off running,” the victim said.

The victims reported realizing the incidents were part of a pattern after seeing a news report about a 17-year-old Eagle Scout who escaped a similar situation near the Matthews Police Station.

The anonymous victim said the previous coverage helped him understand the severity of the situation.

“After reading your story, I said, ‘Yeah, this guy is definitely dangerous.’ I remember telling the officer he’s gonna keep doing this, somebody is gonna get hurt,” the victim said.

The experience has caused lasting safety concerns for those involved. Catalone noted that she has changed her daily habits since the encounter in January.

“It was a scary experience. It definitely took me a little bit of time. I’m still double-checking when I park my car,” Catalone said.

