Urban driving range could tee off in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A new golf driving range called RangeWorks is proposed for west Charlotte, potentially transforming a parking lot at the corner of Bryant Street and South Summit Avenue into a unique urban golfing experience.

The proposed RangeWorks facility would feature 36 driving bays and cover 11,000 square feet, offering a space for golfers to practice in the city without the party atmosphere associated with similar venues like Topgolf.

“It’s more like an urban driving range like you would see in Asia,” said Collin Brown from the Alexander Ricks law firm, emphasizing that RangeWorks is not aiming to replicate the Topgolf model.

RangeWorks wants to build this driving range for golfers in West Charlotte. It would have 36 driving bays and would be built over the existing parking lot that's currently there. It's in the Wesley Heights area on Bryant St. & S Summit Ave. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/WEJwt2asZ5 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) June 25, 2025

City staff have recommended approval for the RangeWorks project, which would be built above an existing parking lot in the Wesley Heights neighborhood, just outside of Uptown.

This would be the first RangeWorks facility in the country, according to the company’s local attorney.

Collin Brown further explained, “Topgolf is a party. It’s lights, it’s music, and they make their money off food and beverages. That is not what this is. This is for golfers who want a place to play in the city.”

If approved, RangeWorks could offer a new, focused golfing option for urban residents, distinguishing itself from other entertainment-focused golf venues.

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County approves $715K in upgrades to golf courses

Mecklenburg County approves $715K in upgrades to golf courses

©2025 Cox Media Group