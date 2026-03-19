Missing 14-year-old Lancaster boy found safe, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department were searching for 14-year-old Trenton Ghent last seen early Thursday morning.

By mid-afternoon, police said they found the boy and he is safe.

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Police consider the situation urgent due to the boy’s age and the length of time he has been missing. While his current whereabouts are unknown, investigators believe Ghent may still be within the city limits.

Ghent is described as five feet tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has brown hair and blue or green eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie, a hat and glasses.

The teenager was last seen at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Meeting Street near the intersection of Plantation Road.

He was seen exiting a vehicle before walking away on foot.

Officers have been actively searching the area since he was reported missing.

The department is asking the public to share information about the disappearance to assist in locating the boy safely. No further details regarding the vehicle or his destination have been released.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Trenton Ghent is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department immediately at 803-283-3313. If he is seen, members of the public should call 911.

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