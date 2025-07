BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — The United States Army Corps of Engineers is closing four of its five collection sites for Helene debris.

The remaining site will be in Enka at Commerce Park, according to WLOS.

In August, the landfill is expected to expand to help with the volume of debris.

Staff is currently working on a comprehensive report on its debris collection process.

VIDEO: FEMA funds new warning sirens along Caldwell County creek after Helene disaster

FEMA funds new warning sirens along Caldwell County creek after Helene disaster

©2025 Cox Media Group