US Attorney holds public safety summit to address violent crime in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson held a public safety summit in Mecklenburg County on Tuesday, bringing together federal, state and local law enforcement to address rising violent crime.

The meeting included representatives from police departments, prosecutors and other county stakeholders focused on reducing violence through collaborative initiatives and a shared approach to public safety.

Officials discussed all facets of the issue, including juvenile crime, repeat offenders and the role of mental health in violent cases.

Ferguson stated that the nature of crime in the area has reached a critical point, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to ensure residents feel secure in their homes.

“Violent crime in Mecklenburg County is getting more serious by the day and we must do something to stop it,” Ferguson said. “No one should go to sleep at night worried bullets are going to come through their window. But solving the problem is going to take all of us and that is the point of this summit: to work together to keep our citizens safe.”

Safety on public transportation was a specific point of concern during the meeting, along with addressing root causes of crime, such as the mental health crisis.

Ferguson noted that addressing systemic causes of crime and prioritizing inter-agency collaboration is essential to a successful response.

“By sharing ideas and coordinating our efforts, we can better respond to crime and address its root causes and collateral effects, such as mental health issues,” he said.

