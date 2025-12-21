Valdese Police launch Operation Blue Santa to help fulfill students’ wish lists

VALDESE, N.C. — The Valdese Police Department launched its inaugural Operation Blue Santa initiative to support local children during the Christmas season.

This year, the program involved 28 children who won a lottery at Valdese Elementary School.

Operation Blue Santa receives donations from local organizations and community sponsors, including Waldensian Presbyterian Church.

The event allows children to go shopping for items on their wish lists at a Walmart in Morganton

The Operation Blue Santa event took place over two evenings, beginning with a meal prepared by volunteers at East Valdese Baptist Church. Each participating child received an Operation Blue Santa T-shirt, which they wore during the festivities. The evenings included a devotional service, dinner, games and a shopping trip.

“With 100% participation from our Police Department, Operation Blue Santa truly represents our town—our citizens, our churches and our schools—working together to create a brighter future for our children,” Police Chief Marc Sharpe said.

