Vape shop owner arrested for selling THC vapes to middle school students

BUTNER, N.C. — The owner of a Butner vape shop, Abdulghani Abdo Mohamed Alashmaly, was arrested for allegedly selling THC vapes to middle school students, according to WTVD.

Alashmaly, who owns Butner Tobacco and Vape on Central Avenue, faces multiple criminal charges, including five felonies, after an investigation by the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division.

The investigation began after ALE received a tip that students from Butner-Stem Middle School had purchased tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vapes and vape cartridges from Alashmaly’s shop, which is located across the street from the school.

Several vape cartridges were also found on campus, further implicating the shop in the illegal sales.

During the investigation, ALE determined that the Delta9 products from Butner Tobacco and Vape had over 0.3% THC, making them illegal to possess and sell.

Alashmaly, 36, has been charged with multiple offenses, including felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance.

He also faces two counts of Felony-Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess Controlled Substances within 1000 feet of a school, among other charges.

