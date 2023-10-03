Vehicle accident involving power lines blocked traffic on Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — A crash in northwest Charlotte brought down a light pole and utility lines, blocking traffic Tuesday morning.

A vehicle hit the pole, took out the lines and ended up in the woods.

CMPD had to block off the right lane of inbound Brookshire Boulevard past Lawton Road.

MEDIC says one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

UPDATE: The crash IB Brookshire Blvd. past Lawton Rd. in the right lane involves a vehicle that ran off the road & into the woods after taking down a light/utility pole and lines. Medic is blocking the OB left lane too. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/TzgWJnjg2m — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) October 3, 2023

The incident did not cause widespread power outages.

