Vendors, contractors ready push for BofA Stadium renovation contracts

CHARLOTTE — Representatives from 350 companies went to Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, looking to sharpen their game plans to land upcoming renovation work.

The gathering was hosted by the joint venture leading the five-year, $800 million project: Clark/D.A. Everett, a collaboration of Clark Construction Group and D.A. Everett Construction Group. Clark Construction has its headquarters near Washington, D.C. and generates annual revenue of $6 billion. Charlotte-based D.A. Everett Construction is a Black-owned business with $80 million in annual revenue.

Executives from Clark/D.A. Everett spoke to attendees Tuesday about subcontracting opportunities, targeting minority- and women-owned firms and small businesses. City government is paying for $650 million of the $800 million worth of improvements. City Council approved that spending with a requirement that 27% of the taxpayer money — $179 million — go to diverse-owned firms.

