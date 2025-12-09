New charges for man accused of causing fatal golf cart crash in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Austin Harmon, on trial for a drunk driving crash that killed a father and his two children, is facing new charges while in jail.

Harmon caused the crash on June 13, 2022, in Statesville when he crossed the centerline and hit the family’s golf cart, according to prosecutors. Harmon had a blood alcohol level of 0.12, which is above the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

A neighbor testified Tuesday that he heard the crash outside his home and saw Harmon carrying a 2-year-old girl who had been thrown off the golf cart. The neighbor also testified that he did not believe Harmon was under the influence after the wreck.

Harmon was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in the jail on Monday, but this was not brought up during the trial Tuesday. Michael Marlow, along with his 5-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, died after the crash.

