Veteran files lawsuit against Gastonia police for 2021 arrest, shocking of dog with stun gun

GASTONIA, N.C. — Almost two years after an Army veteran’s arrest, a lawsuit has been filed against the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia resident and veteran Joshua Rohrer says the officers used a stun gun to shock his dog during his October 2021 arrest. His dog, Sunshine, died after being hit by a car just days later.

Channel 9 has followed the story since the beginning, including the July 2022 release of the body cam footage from the arrest and just a month later when the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office said the officers would not be facing charges.

Now, Rohrer is seeking legal action against the city of Gastonia and the officers who arrested him.

The lawsuit claims Rohrer has been the victim of a relentless campaign of harassment, abuse, and defamation. His attorneys claim the suit involves hundreds of false and taunting comments that were posted by the city of Gastonia to the police department’s official Facebook page.

Rohrer’s suit claims he is still suffering psychological harm and reputational damage because of the comments.

‘The City and the individual Defendants are responsible for violating Mr. Rohrer’s rights under federal and state law, and this complaint seeks damages and declaratory relief to remedy the harm they have caused him.’

Channel 9 has reached out to the City of Gastonia for comment.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

