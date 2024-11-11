Veteran-owned military surplus store reopens after Hurricane Helene, on Veterans Day

CLYDE, N.C. — This Veterans Day is taking on a special meaning for one couple in western North Carolina.

Tim Glance is the owner of Old Grouch’s Military Surplus, and it’s a gig he’s been running after serving 24 years in the U.S. Army.

Their business in Clyde was flooded more than six weeks ago during Hurricane Helene, and it finally reopened on Monday -- Veteran’s Day.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with Glance and his wife, along with their friends and family who worked hard to make the reopening happen.

Glance took over the store after working there as a kid for his father. The family has had the business for more than 30 years.

Never before had they seen flooding like what happened during Helene. Several feet of water came into the store, and even more filled the storage area out back after the Pigeon River flooded.

Damage inside Old Grouch Military Surplus Damage inside Old Grouch Military Surplus after Hurricane Helene

After the storm hit, folks from across the community pitched in to help, including local veterans who helped survivors of the storm.

Faherty asked Glance and his wife, Kate, about people helping out and what Monday meant for them.

“Thank you for everything, especially ones in this county because a lot of the people in this county doing relief efforts ongoing were the veterans that just picked up and saw it as another mission,” Glance said.

“It means everything. This business has been here for 35 years and this is the longest it has ever been closed. This is the flood you never thought would happen,” Kate said.

