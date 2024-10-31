Some tourist favorites will reopen in Asheville by the holidays, others focus on rebuilding

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This time of year is a major economic driver for western North Carolina, tourism brought in $3 billion last year to Asheville alone. But while some popular areas have reopened, others are still working to recover from a devastating storm.

Before Hurricane Helene hit, many small businesses were in holiday planning mode.

“Like the week after Halloween, we were actually discussing getting Christmas put up, like all of the shops in the area, just so that we could start encouraging welcoming Christmas earlier,” said Anna Rowley with the Lilly Pulitzer shop.

Rowley’s store is in the Biltmore Village, which was hit hard when Helene swept through the area in September.

“I never would have imagined that it would be this bad, the bottom of the Swannanoa River is coating all of the village,” Rowley told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. “It’s like the topography of this area is completely changed, there’s buildings that are no longer here.”

It’s been a month since Helene hit, but there are still many popular tourist areas that are frankly in a state of ruin, including the River Arts District.

“Travel and hospitality and the service workers are really at the heart of Asheville,” said Luisa Yen with Explore Asheville.

By one account, one in seven people in the Asheville area work in the tourism industry.

“Supporting both the restaurants and their staff and having that staff retained in the community for when they do reopen is really critical,” Yen told Lowe.

She says October is the single most important month for visitors and revenue, but is now the right time for those who love these mountains to visit?

“At this point, we are reopening in pockets and stages, and welcome travelers to come back and support our local businesses,” Yen said.

Some tourist favorites will reopen by the height of the holiday season, including:

“Ten to twelve weeks, lights on, is what we’re aiming for, so we’re in the process of building back,” Rowley told Lowe.

While Rowley and other business owners are well on the road to rebuilding, others are facing difficulties.

“There’s a couple of people and places that may not be returning,” Rowley said.

Those that will be returning are just asking that you bring your patience, understanding, and compassion.

“It’s going to look a little bit different, but it’ll still have that heart, that grit, that gumption that people know from the people of this region,” Yen said.

