Veteran restaurateur sets debut for latest venture

FORT MILL, S.C. — Paco’s Tacos & Tequila debuts in Fort Mill with lunch service today. The Tex-Mex staple’s 4,400-square-foot restaurant at Kingsley Town Center opens at 11 a.m.

Veteran restaurateur Frank Scibelli invested roughly $1.2 million to transform the space at 1328 Broadcloth St., Suite 102 — formerly Taco Molina. He’s created a comfortable space that works for families or date night. He believes it will be a good fit for the center, given early buzz around the project.

“I think it’s a booming community. I don’t think there’s anything really like it,” he says.

Expect high-quality ingredients, with a focus on fresh and made-from-scratch options. Executive chef Brian Liebhardt will lead the kitchen.

