Veteran with PTSD surrenders after standoff, receives mental health assistance

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An hourslong standoff in Rowan County on Tuesday night ended peacefully, with a U.S. Army veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) receiving mental health assistance.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Linker Road for a welfare check, the sheriff said in a news release. The deputies believed a man inside the basement was having a mental health crisis and acknowledged possessing weapons when questioned.

When deputies arrived, they saw him wearing a military uniform and learned he had an AR-15 style rifle. The veteran threatened to use the weapon if deputies were to go down the stairs, prompting law enforcement to withdraw and get an involuntary commitment order.

The Special Response Team tried to negotiate with the man, who pointed the rifle at them during several encounters. Due to a lack of equipment access, including a robot and drone, the situation proved challenging for law enforcement, the sheriff said.

Eventually, negotiators convinced the man to put down the rifle briefly, although he picked it up again. After multiple attempts to subdue him failed, deputies managed to enter the home through an unsecured sliding glass door, employing pepper spray and a Taser.

Following a brief struggle, they took him into custody without further incident.

It was later discovered that the AR-15 was unloaded, while a loaded Glock handgun was found in a closet. The veteran was then transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for evaluation and treatment, receiving the assistance he required.

Sheriff Travis Allen emphasized the importance of the outcome, stating in the news release that, “We are grateful that no individuals were injured during this incident and that a veteran of the United States Army was able to receive the assistance he needed and deserves.”

VIDEO: Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

Nonprofits, businesses unite to help Caldwell County veterans

©2026 Cox Media Group